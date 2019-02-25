Actress Assault Case: High Court declines Dileep’s plea; women judge to hear the case

In a major setback to actor Dileep, the Kerala High Court on today appointed a woman judge to hear the actress assault case. This comes after the Kerala High Court accepted the survivor’s plea seeking that a woman judge hear the case. Actor Dileep Pulsar Suni is the prime accused in the case.

Kerala High Court Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan announced in open court on Monday that special CBI judge Honey M Varghese will be hearing the case. The Kerala High Court on Monday stated that the petition filed by the survivor is legitimate and can be allowed as per the law. The law has a provision which allows a woman judge to hear her case, the HC said.

This development in the trial comes two years after a popular actress from the Malayalam movie industry was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. Dileep has been accused of being the mastermind behind the crime.

The charge sheet filed by the police stated that Dileep held a grudge against the survivor and hired other people, including Sunil Kumar (also known as Pulsar Suni) who is the prime accused in the case, to assault the actor, film the act and use it to blackmail her later. Dileep, an influential actor, has been accused of trying to delay the case.