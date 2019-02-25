‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Leads Oscar Awards List

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody went four-for-five at the Oscars, winning more awards than any other film. The movie won for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Actor – the latter for Rami Malek’s portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Rami Malek has won the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami Malek’s win seemed unlikely at the outset, given that he was about the only constant in the film’s troubled road to the big screen: stars dropping out, director Bryan Singer departing mid-production, lackluster reviews.

Bohemian Rhapsody was one of the most financially successful and critically honored films of 2018. The movie earned over $850 million at the box office, more than 17 times its reported $50 million production budget. It also helped launch Queen back into the forefront of pop-culture, with the film’s titular song reentering the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since 1992 (propelled by another film, Wayne’s World).