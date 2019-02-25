Crowd Makes Noise During 2-Minute Silence For Pulwama Martyrs, Guess What Kohli does

Virat Kohli had to ask the fans at Visakhapatnam to stay quiet during the two-minute silence that was observed to honour the soldiers who died in Pulwama terror attack ahead of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Australia on Sunday.

At least 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred when a convoy was attacked on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama area. A suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmed Dar of the Pakistan-based Jaish-E-Mohammad terror outfit rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying the soldiers.

There were chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in Vizag on Sunday as the emotionally charged up crowd was backing their team which was taking the field for the first time since the Pulwama attack on February 14. The nation was shocked after the incident and the outrage has been severe against Pakistan over the same.

Men in Blue also wore the black arm-band as a tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the dastard attack. The two-minute silence was observed after the national anthem of both countries were played. The crowd was also ecstatic during the same. But when the tribute was being paid, the spectators were making the noise in the Stadium after which the Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen gesturing them to stay quiet.