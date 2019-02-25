Delhi court refuses to stay Robert Vadra’s interrogation

A Delhi court refused to stay the interrogation of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case and directed him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also directed ED to supply within five days the hard copies of the documents seized from Vadra during raids conducted at his offices last year.

Vadra had said in an application on Saturday that ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

The court has now posted for the 2nd of next month the hearing of Vadra’s plea seeking directions to stay the ED interrogation. Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.