Latest NewsIndia

Delhi court refuses to stay Robert Vadra’s interrogation

Feb 25, 2019, 11:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Delhi court refused to stay the interrogation of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case and directed him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also directed ED to supply within five days the hard copies of the documents seized from Vadra during raids conducted at his offices last year.

Vadra had said in an application on Saturday that ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

The court has now posted for the 2nd of next month the hearing of Vadra’s plea seeking directions to stay the ED interrogation. Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Tags

Related Articles

Four types of Facebook users : Study

Jul 7, 2017, 08:45 pm IST
Kajal-Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal reveals about Chota K Naidu’s Kissing Controversy

Dec 17, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu on rally

Andhra Pradesh CM presses for ‘special status’ on a rally: WATCH VIDEO

Apr 6, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra gets a wax statue at New York Madame Tussauds

Feb 9, 2019, 10:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close