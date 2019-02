Dileep has signed a new thriller film with veteran director Joshiy. The two have previously worked together in ‘Runway’ and the multistarrer ‘Twenty 20’. Their new film is said to be a thriller based on the events in the media industry, much similar to the director’s 2012 hit film, ‘Run Baby Run’.

Joshiy is currently working on the Joju George starrer ‘Porinchu Marian Jose’, which went on floors recently. Dileep, on the other hand, has multiple projects coming up.