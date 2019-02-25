Finally a Film From Marvel Studios Wins Oscar

Black Panther won Hannah Beachler the first Academy Award for an African-American in production design and became the first Marvel movie to win an Oscar for costumes.

The Oscar went to Ruth Carter, who was responsible for coming up with the vibrant, layered, incredible clothes worn by the people of Wakanda. Though some considered Carter to be a frontrunner because of the sheer volume and quality of the costumes, this was her first major recognition. And it was her third Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for Malcolm X and Amistad.

The award immediately following Carter’s, for Production Design, went to Black Panther’s Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart. Like Carter, Beachler is also both the first black person nominated for the award and the first to win.

‘Black Panther’ also won award for Best Original Score. Creed co-stars Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan presented the award to Ludwig Göransson, who recently won a GRAMMY for his score.