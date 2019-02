Gold and Silver Rate: Gold prices steady but silver go up

Gold rates today ruled flat at ?34,590 per 10 gram on scattered demand. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity ruled flat at ?34,590 and ?34,440 per ten gram, respectively. Sovereign was also unaltered at ?26,600 per piece of eight gram.

Silver prices edged up by ?100 to ?41,600 per kg. Silver ready traded higher by ?100 to ?41,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced by ?122 to ?40,390 per kg. Silver coins however weakened by ?1,000 to ?82,000 for buying and ?83,000 for selling of 100 pieces.