“India is Creating War Frenzy” Says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday met former foreign secretaries and envoys in order to formulate a strategy to navigate developments on the foreign affairs front as New Delhi ratchets up regional tensions in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

“Pakistan wants peace and I want to give clear message that India is creating war frenzy but if it thinks that it can bring Pakistan under pressure or browbeat us, then it should get rid of this notion because this nation is united like a fist,” Qureshi said.

“Don’t even think of looking at Pakistan with an evil eye,” he warned India as he asked New Delhi to “change its attitude towards” Islamabad. Stating that India has issued a circular to cancel leaves of nurses, doctors and paramedics in Jammu and Kashmir, he asked, “What impression it wants to give?