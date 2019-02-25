‘Kammattipaadam’ fame Shaun Romy’s character poster from ‘Lucifer’ unveiled. Shaun Romy who the role of Aparna in the movie. The actress is noted for playing the female lead in the acclaimed Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Kammattipaadam’. Her performance in the movie was praised by critics. It remains to be seen if she has a crucial role to play in ‘Lucifer’ as well.

‘Lucifer’ directed by Prithviraj and scripted by Murali Gopy is touted to be a mass-packed political entertainer. Mohanlal plays a big shot politician in the movie. Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Manju Warrier essay other prominent roles. The movie also has an elaborate supporting cast comprising of Kalabhavan Shajohn, Saniya Iyyappan, Sai Kumar, Nandu, John Vijay, director Fazil, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Sachin Khedekar, Praveena and Maala Parvathy.

‘Lucifer’ is being produced by Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas.