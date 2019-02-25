Latest NewsInternational

Lilly Singh Reveals a Secret About her Sexuality

Feb 25, 2019, 02:43 pm IST
YouTube sensation Lily Singh aka Superwoman, who is known for her on-point humour and quirky videos, just came out as bisexual.

Taking to her account, the Canadian star wrote, “Female, Coloured, Bisexual” along with emoji checkboxes ticked green.

“Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” Singh wrote. “No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

Posted on Sunday, the tweet has since gone viral with over 67,000 ‘likes’. People on Twitter, especially fans of Superwoman, congratulated her on her courage for coming out while many from the LGBTQIA+ community also cheered. In fact, she received so much support from her fans that she posted a follow-up thank you message on Monday to acknowledge all the love.

