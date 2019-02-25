Manjeshwaram Illegal Voting : BJP leader K.Surendran to withdraw his case

Senior BJP leader and the state general secretary of BJP K.Surendran has decided to withdraw the election case he filed in the Kerala High Court. He today informed media that he has taken a decision to back off from the Manjeshwaram illegal voting case which he has filed. He would submit a petition in the HC expressing his readiness to withdraw the case. By this unexpected move from the BJP leader has raised the possibility of a bypoll in the constituency. It is likely to prompt an assembly election in Manjeshwaram along with the general election.

In the last assembly election held in 2016, K.Surendran had lost to UDF candidate P.B.Abdul Razak for 89 votes. , Surendran approached the High Court questioning the election verdict, soon after the announcement of results. He accused that a lot of illegal voting has been done by the UDF and the matter should be examined. Though Abdul Razak died while the matter was under the consideration of the court, Surendran was not ready to withdraw the case.

Surendran said he would continue the political battle regarding the Manjeshwaram polls and accused the Muslim League and CPM of sabotaging the election