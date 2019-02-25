CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Mohanlal to team up with B.Unnikrishnan again

Feb 25, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
Mohanlal will once again team up with director B.Unnikrishnan. The duo last worked together for the family thriller ‘Villain’. B. Unnikrishnan has already confirmed that his next film is with Mohanlal, with whom he has earlier worked together in ‘Madampi’, ‘Grandmaster’, ‘Villain’ and ‘Mr Fraud’.

Unnikrishnan’s latest film, ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel’ hit screens last week. The movie starring Dileep in the lead has opened to pretty good response from the audience. Though the critic reviews have been mixed, theatre response suggests that the common audience has lapped up the movie.

