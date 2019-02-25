CinemaLatest NewsIndiaEntertainment

Oscar Award 2019: India based film ‘Period. End of Sentence’ bags Oscar

Feb 25, 2019, 08:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

At the Oscars 2019 ceremony in Los Angeles, ‘Period. End of Sentence,’ a film based in India created history by winning the best documentary short subject.

‘Period. End of Sentence,’ is set on the taboos in India around menstruation and features the real Pad Man, Arunachalam Muruganathan. Guneet Monga’s film was able to beat other top nominees like Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night At The Garden. The documentary tackles the stigma around menstruation in rural India, is currently available on Netflix.

Period. End of Sentence.’ is the second Oscar-winning documentary short set in India, along with Smile Pinki (2008). The film was shot in a village 60 kilometres from New Delhi, where Zehtabchi captured the misconception of village elders and men (who thought menstruation disease) on camera.

Tags

Related Articles

Won’t allow corruption as long as I am ‘chowkidar’, says PM Narendra Modi

Jan 27, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
UIDAI

MYSTERY SOLVED!!! How did the UIDAI number show up in your contacts?

Aug 4, 2018, 09:52 am IST

Meer Foundation of Shah Rukh Khan contributes Rs. 21 lakhs For Kerala Relief

Aug 19, 2018, 07:23 pm IST

Protest Against Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Fuming in Many Parts of India

Oct 7, 2018, 10:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close