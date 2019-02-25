Oscar Award 2019: India based film ‘Period. End of Sentence’ bags Oscar

At the Oscars 2019 ceremony in Los Angeles, ‘Period. End of Sentence,’ a film based in India created history by winning the best documentary short subject.

‘Period. End of Sentence,’ is set on the taboos in India around menstruation and features the real Pad Man, Arunachalam Muruganathan. Guneet Monga’s film was able to beat other top nominees like Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat and A Night At The Garden. The documentary tackles the stigma around menstruation in rural India, is currently available on Netflix.

Period. End of Sentence.’ is the second Oscar-winning documentary short set in India, along with Smile Pinki (2008). The film was shot in a village 60 kilometres from New Delhi, where Zehtabchi captured the misconception of village elders and men (who thought menstruation disease) on camera.

