Oscar For Best Short Documentary goes to Indian-Based Film

Period The End Sentence has bagged an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category. Set in India, the film talks about the stigma of menstruation. Indian executive producer, Guneet Monga has won the Best Documentary Short Subject award at the Oscars 2019. The short film, set in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, based on taboos around menstruation, has been directed by Iranian American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.

The documentary highlights a project started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles, California, and their teacher, Melissa Berton. It narrates the story of women leading a revolution against the taboo surrounding menstruation, in a village on the outskirts of Delhi. These women, with no access to sanitary pads, have been struggling with this problem for generations.

Interestingly, ‘Period. End of Sentence’ was released the same year as Akshay Kumar’s Padman, which revolves around the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, also known as sanitary pads’ inventor.