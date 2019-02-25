CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Shamna Kassim also joins 'Kaappan'

Feb 25, 2019
Shamna Kasim, the actress-dancer has signed for the film ‘Kaappan’. A location still of the actress with Suriya is currently doing the rounds in social media.‘

The Tamil big-budget action thriller ‘Kaappaan’ is currently in the final stages of shoot. The movie directed by KV Anand has a star-studded cast lead by Suriya and Mohanlal. Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani.

‘Kaappaan’ has cinematography handled by MS Prabhu and music by Harris Jayaraj. Lyca Productions is backing this big-budget flick. Reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the movie for Independence day on August 15.

