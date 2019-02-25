Sourav Ganguly Clarifies his Controversial Statement About Sachin Tendulkar

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Tendulkar on Friday said he would “hate to give away two points to Pakistan” in the ICC World Cup 2019, starting in May in the UK. Responding to the statement made by the batting great, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said, “He wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup. Whichever way you look at it”.

Ganguly also backed India skipper Virat Kohli’s view that Indian cricketers will stick to what the nation wants and what the BCCI decides on the issue of not playing Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup in UK.

Now, Ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly has clarified his ‘I want World Cup’ remark was not against Sachin Tendulkar’s comment. “My response has got nothing to do with his statement…nor is my statement against his…he is…has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years,” he tweeted.