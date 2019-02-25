Vikram to team up with Ajay Gnananuthu

Tamil superstar Chiyyan Vikram is going to team up with Ajay Gnananuthu . The project has almost been confirmed and the official announcement will be made in April. Ajay, a former associate of AR Murugadoss, has previously helmed two hit films – ‘Demonte Colony’ and ‘Imaikka Nodigal’. His second film which had Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap and Atharvaa Murali emerged as a big success at the box office.

Ajay’s next film with Vikram is also said to be a thriller on the lines of ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’. The actor is currently busy shooting for the epic mythological flick ‘Mahavir Karna’.