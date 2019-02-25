CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vikram to team up with Ajay Gnananuthu

Feb 25, 2019, 09:55 pm IST
Less than a minute
Imaikka Nodigal Director Ajay Gnanamuth's Next To Star Chiyaan Vikram

Tamil superstar Chiyyan Vikram is going to team up with Ajay Gnananuthu . The project has almost been confirmed and the official announcement will be made in April. Ajay, a former associate of AR Murugadoss, has previously helmed two hit films – ‘Demonte Colony’ and ‘Imaikka Nodigal’. His second film which had Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap and Atharvaa Murali emerged as a big success at the box office.

Ajay’s next film with Vikram is also said to be a thriller on the lines of ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’. The actor is currently busy shooting for the epic mythological flick ‘Mahavir Karna’.

Tags

Related Articles

Two-year old’s death has the step-father absconding

Nov 25, 2017, 03:13 pm IST
Priya Prakash Ranveer

Priya Prakash Varrier together with Ranveer Singh’s selfie is breaking the internet: See Pic

Jan 13, 2019, 11:44 am IST

This is What Kapil Dev Said About Imran Khan After He was Confirmed to be the new Pak P.M

Jul 27, 2018, 10:30 pm IST

Clothes Made From Cow Dung? This Start-Up Surprises Everyone With their Innovation

Aug 2, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close