Air strikes in Pakistan is part of the bid of BJP to sabotage the election process, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The air strikes in Pakistan is part of the bid of the BJP and RSS to sabotage the election process by waging war before the announcement of polls, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

He said this at the reception accorded to him at Nedumkandam as part of Kerala Samrakshana Yatra. The RSS has been trying for communal polarisation by creating communal violence in the country, he said.

Instead of solving Kashmir issue, the BJP Government is adopting an approach of worsening the issue.

At a time when Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, fearing defeat, the BJP government is trying for communal polarisation, he said.