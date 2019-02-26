First pics of JeM terror camps hit by Indian Air Force : Watch Here

India conducted a major preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest camp early Tuesday to prevent suicide attacks being planned by the Pakistan-based terror group, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said. He said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy 12 days ago that killed 40 jawans.

It was not clear if the strikes were on Balakote in PoK or Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and group of jihadis were eliminated in the operation, the foreign secretary told the media, hours after news broke out that IAF Mirage aircraft were deployed to unleash a wave of bombings on terror camps.

Though Pakistan government claimed that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack. Many pictures have surfaced online, which proves them wrong

Here are some of the pictures :