England’s Barmy Army went full out to troll the Australians over the ball-tampering controversy on the day of the Oscars.

The fans were so enamoured with the ‘performances’ of the quartet in the wake of the infamous ball-tampering scandal which rocked cricket last year, that they nominated the Aussies for the best supporting role in the Oscars 2019.

While running the campaign, the Barmy Army used a photo composite of the four, pictured crying.