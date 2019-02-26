IAF Air Strike : Pak opposition leaders criticise Imran Khan in National Assembly

Pressure has mounted on Pakistan for a befitting response to the Indian onslaught, with opposition leaders there demanding a reply from the Imran Khan government by 4 pm (Pakistan Standard Time) today.

In a direct attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iman said that PM Modi’s leadership might be good for India, but spells “doom” for them. “The freedom given by (Mohammed Ali) Jinnah has been challenged by India. Modi’s leadership may be good for them, but for us he is doom. He has proved it today. We must respond, our survival has been challenged by Modi.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi issued a threat to India and said, “This was grave aggression by India against Pakistan. This is a violation of LoC and Pakistan has the right to retaliate and self-defence.”

Indian Air Force fighter jets on Tuesday launched a major offensive against terrorist organisations using Pakistani soil to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and annihilated training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group responsible for the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama less than two weeks ago.

The attack that was carried out by 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets, ably aided by Indian Sukhoi jets that provided cover throughout the operation, around 3:30 am this morning.