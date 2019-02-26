Latest NewsIndia

IAF Air strikes in terror camps : Sushma Swaraj calls all-party meet at 5 pm

Feb 26, 2019, 03:16 pm IST
Minister for External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj has called an all-party meeting at 5 pm today to brief the parties about the Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrikes across LoC on JeM terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakothi in Pakistan to avenge the dastardly terror attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

The meeting is scheduled to take place hours after Swaraj attended the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday morning after the IAF raids on terror camps.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed the media a few hours after the IAF strike and said that the Indian Air Force destroyed an important terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot.

