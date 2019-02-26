IAF Air Strikes : Jaish chief Masood Azhar meets Lashkar leader Hafiz Saeed

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Mohammed met his terrorist group counterpart Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed on Tuesday after the Indian Air Force’s Mirage 2000 jets conducted aerial surgical strike at the terrorists camps in Balakot across the Line of Control (LoC) on early morning, killing more than 350 members, according to sources. The meeting was conducted by Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.

Masood Azhar had also met Syed Salahuddin of Hizbul Mujahideen on January 21.Report says that Pakistan is shifting terrorist leaders, including Azhar, to safe areas after India demanded of strong action against them following the Pulwama attack on February 14. The sources added that on February 17-18, Azhar was shifted from Rawalpindi to Kot Ghani near Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

To keep Azhar and other terrorists safe, Pakistan has provided three-layer security which is guarded by local police, special forces and the Pakistan Army. The outer periphery is being guarded by the local police, while the second and third layers have been taken care of by special forces and the Pakistan Army.

More than 350 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, Fidayeen and their trainers, were killed as IAF used 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets in a five-star, resort style camp in a hilltop forest in Balakot in Pakistan on early Tuesday morning according to sources. Hundreds of Fidayeen and their trainers were shifted from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to the camp in Balakot after the Pulwama attack, providing Indian forces with “a sitting duck target” when they carried out an air strike early Tuesday.