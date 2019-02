Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a major terrorist camp in Balakote sector, sources said. The air strike which occurred around 3 30 am dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it.

News18 has reported, citing sources, that the IAF strike has led to 200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side. News18 has also reported defence ministry sources as saying that laser guided bombs were used.