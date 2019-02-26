Indian War Planes Violated LOC, Says Pakistan

Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday has alleged that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had violated the Line of Control (LoC).

Since the Indian aircraft were met with a “timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”, they were forced to return to their country, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), wrote on Twitter.

Earlier he had Tweeted “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow.”

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed them to “be ready to face any eventuality,” on Friday.