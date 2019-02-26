Not FingerPrint, Not Face, guess What New LG G9 ThinQ Uses to Unlock the Phone

LG did manage to save a few tricks for the product announcement of G8 ThinQ, including a strange little biometric addition. LG says the phone’s Hand ID tech is the first to use “advanced palm vein authentication” — which could well be accurate. Certainly it’s not a mainstream feature yet.

The LG G8 ThinQ is the first to offer LG’s Hand ID, which measures the shape, thickness, and other characteristics of the veins in the user’s palm, which the company says provides greater security than fingerprint biometrics and unlocks the device in less than a second through sensing by the front-facing camera.

Users can hold their palm in front of the camera to unlock the phone. However, the phone still has a fingerprint sensor and face recognition if the new tech is not your thing.