Supreme Court rejects plea seeking direction to parties not to field candidates having more than 2 children

Feb 26, 2019, 12:01 am IST
The Supreme Court refused to hear a PIL seeking a direction to political parties that they do not field candidates who have more than two children. According to the plea, the two-children norm may be used as a restriction in the Election Symbols Order of 1968 which deals with the recognition of national and regional political parties.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the lawyer’s representation on two-child norm is pending for consideration before the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Election Commission. The lawyer told the bench that authorities would be reluctant to entertain his representation if the plea was dismissed.

The PIL was filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

