60 buried by landslide at unlicensed gold mine

In Indonesia, 60 people have been buried following a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in North Sulawesi province. The national disaster agency said, one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured. The mine collapsed last evening due to unstable soil and a large number of mining holes. The rescue operation is underway.
