Australia demands Pakistan to take urgent action against terrorists

Australia has demanded that Pakistan take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups operating from their soil, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e Taiba. Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that Islamabad must do everything possible to implement its own portion of Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Related Articles
Udhav Thackeray set to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis; Might talk about alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha election
Feb 15, 2018, 01:24 pm IST
Roasted Coconut Chutney Powder, Goes Along Well With Rice
Dec 20, 2018, 02:04 pm IST
Thunderstorm warning!! Government-issued high alert warning
May 4, 2018, 07:11 pm IST
Fuel price increases further
Jan 17, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
Post Your Comments