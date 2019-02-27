Latest NewsInternational

Australia demands Pakistan to take urgent action against terrorists

Feb 27, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Australia has demanded that Pakistan take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups operating from their soil, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e Taiba. Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that Islamabad must do everything possible to implement its own portion of  Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Tags

Related Articles

Udhav Thackeray set to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis; Might talk about alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha election

Feb 15, 2018, 01:24 pm IST

Roasted Coconut Chutney Powder, Goes Along Well With Rice

Dec 20, 2018, 02:04 pm IST
thunderstorm warning issued

Thunderstorm warning!! Government-issued high alert warning

May 4, 2018, 07:11 pm IST

Fuel price increases further

Jan 17, 2019, 11:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close