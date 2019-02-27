Latest NewsIndia

IAF Air Strike : “I never reveal my plan before being executed” ,says PM Modi

Feb 27, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets killed as many as 350 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, Fidayeen and their trainers across the LoC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, “I never reveal my plan before being executed”.

The prime minister was addressing at the National Youth Parliament Festival after conferring awards to winners at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Over 50,000 youth participated in the festival that was organised by National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Winners of National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 share their thoughts during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi appreciated the efforts of the Youth Ministry for organising the event. Launching the Khelo India app at the event, Modi said application is aimed at creating greater awareness about fitness and sports among youth. The application is a first-of-its-kind sports application that makes for valuable information for readers.

Tags

Related Articles

10 Per cent Reservation for poor will boost confidence of new India,says Narendra Modi

Jan 12, 2019, 09:41 pm IST

S.Korea, N.Korea agree to verify withdrawal of border guard posts

Dec 6, 2018, 05:11 pm IST

Devaswom Board Criticises Police For the Reduction in Number of Pilgrims at Sabarimala

Nov 24, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

Congress demands SIT and Supreme Court’s close monitor in Loya case

Feb 1, 2018, 07:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close