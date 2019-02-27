IAF Air Strike : “I never reveal my plan before being executed” ,says PM Modi

Hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets killed as many as 350 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, Fidayeen and their trainers across the LoC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, “I never reveal my plan before being executed”.

The prime minister was addressing at the National Youth Parliament Festival after conferring awards to winners at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Over 50,000 youth participated in the festival that was organised by National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Winners of National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 share their thoughts during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi appreciated the efforts of the Youth Ministry for organising the event. Launching the Khelo India app at the event, Modi said application is aimed at creating greater awareness about fitness and sports among youth. The application is a first-of-its-kind sports application that makes for valuable information for readers.