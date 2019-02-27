Latest NewsIndia

IAF air strike : India completed 13th-day ritual of Pulwama bravehearts,says Mohan Bhagwat

Feb 27, 2019, 08:43 am IST
Only India can show the right path to the world, feels RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

India completed the 13th-day ritual or ‘tehravi’ (Hindu ritual performed for soul of deceased to attain salvation) of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to the Indian Air force (IAF) air strike in Balakot.

“We, as a nation, have the right to take the name of Veer Savarkar, because today we have very appropriately performed the ‘tehravi’ ritual of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack,” Bhagwat said at an event in Nagpur on Tuesday.

He added, “It is necessary to show power. The world knows the language of power, no matter how good we are. Apart from spirituality and culture, we also need to show our strength to the world. Hindu society needs to be strong. It is necessary for the wicked to realise power.” Remembering legendary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s observation, the RSS chief said that India needs to become powerful as, without power, nobody listens.

