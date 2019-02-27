IAF Air Strike : Pakistan must act against terror groups, warns US

The United States on Wednesday said that Pakistan must act against terror and urged both the countries to exercise ‘restraint’ after the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike on terror camps across the LoC in a pre-dawn operation on Tuesday.

“We encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement today after speaking with the foreign ministers of both countries. “I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil,” Pompeo said as quoted by news agencies.