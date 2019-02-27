IAF Air Strike : Pakistanis searched more about IAF on Google,says Report

A comparison of Google searches showed that the search interest for the Indian Air Force (IAF) was higher than that of the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) among the people in Pakistan. As per the trends, the graph of Google searches for Indian Air Force remained above than the graph for its Pakistani counterpart all over the day in most part of Pakistan.

The terms which were being compared as part of the analysis include Indian Air force, Pakistan Air Force, Balakot, surgical strike and LoC. While ‘surgical strike’ was the most popular term in India, the most searched term in Pakistan was ‘Balakot’, according to the search graphs of five terms in India and Pakistan.

In Pakistan, search trends for the term ‘Balakot’ started gaining traction around 7:40 am. In India, the corresponding time for popularity for the same term was around 8:50 am. By 10 am the search trend for Balakot peaked in Pakistan, while Indians were reportedly searching for the term ‘surgical strike’.