IAF pilot not yet returned, confirms India

Feb 27, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
India has officially confirmed that an Indian Air Force pilot has not yet returned. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson also confirmed that India has lost one of its Mig fighter planes. A pilot who takes Mig -Bison jet was not yet reported back, he said. But he has not revealed the name and details of the pilot.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan authorities have claimed that two Indian fighter jets crashed on Wednesday, one in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district and the other across the Line of Control (LoC), whose pilot has been captured alive.

 

