ISL: Jamshedpur FC defeated Bengaluru FC

In Indian Super League (ISL) football, Jamshedpur FC defeated Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur FC ended their last ISL match on an impressive way as they thrashed Bengaluru FC team 5-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on today.

Bengaluru FC took the lead through Semboi Haokip (16’), only for Augustin Fernandes (45’) to level terms at the break. But in the second half with goals from Michael Soosairaj (54’), Pablo Morgado (56’,57’) and Carlos Calvo (61’) Jamshedpur made a dominant victory over the guests.

Bengaluru, who had rested several key first-team players ahead of the playoffs, ended the league stage with 34 points at the top of the table. Jamshedpur finishes fifth with 27 points at the end of their campaign.