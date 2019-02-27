Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsIndiaSports

ISL: Jamshedpur FC defeated Bengaluru FC

Feb 27, 2019, 10:49 pm IST
Less than a minute
Jamshedpur FC celebrating goal during match 86 of the Hero Indian Super League 2018 ( ISL ) between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC held at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, India on the 27th February 2019 Photo by Saikat Das /SPORTZPICS for ISL

In Indian Super League (ISL) football, Jamshedpur FC defeated Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur FC ended their last ISL match on an impressive way as they thrashed Bengaluru FC team 5-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on today.

Bengaluru FC took the lead through Semboi Haokip (16’), only for Augustin Fernandes (45’) to level terms at the break. But in the second half with goals from Michael Soosairaj (54’), Pablo Morgado (56’,57’) and Carlos Calvo (61’) Jamshedpur made a dominant victory over the guests.

Bengaluru, who had rested several key first-team players ahead of the playoffs, ended the league stage with 34 points at the top of the table. Jamshedpur finishes fifth with 27 points at the end of their campaign.

Tags

Related Articles

M. Karunanidhi

Breaking Tradition Parliament Adjourns Session In Remembrance Of Karunanidhi

Aug 8, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

The History of Qatar : From 1700s till now

Jun 7, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed for Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities

Dec 8, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Air India official Twitter account hacked

Mar 15, 2018, 09:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close