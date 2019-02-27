CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Mamta Mohandas also part of Lucifer?

Feb 27, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Lucifer’, the much-hyped political thriller starring Mohanlal is ready to release. The film will be released on March 28.  The movie marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Now reports are coming that actress Mamta Mohandas is also a part of the film. It is said that Mamta Mohandas is also essaying a crucial role in the movie. Though the makers are yet to confirm the news, it is said that hers is a brief but a very prominent role.

‘Lucifer’ has a star-studded cast lead by Mohanlal. Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Manju Warrier essay other prominent roles.  ‘Lucifer’ also has an elaborate supporting cast comprising of Bala, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Saniya Iyyappan, Sai Kumar, Nandu, John Vijay, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Adil Ibrahim, Sachin Khedekar, Fazil, Praveena, Shaun Romy and Maala Parvathy. The movie is being produced by Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Tags

Related Articles

Rajinikanth hits out at AIADMK for protests against Vijay-starrer ‘Sarkar’

Nov 9, 2018, 04:55 pm IST

Price of These Phones Will Go Down in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Oct 6, 2018, 07:16 pm IST

Railways to run 800 special trains for Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Dec 16, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Facebook introduces new features for group admins

Oct 27, 2017, 06:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close