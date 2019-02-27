Mamta Mohandas also part of Lucifer?

‘Lucifer’, the much-hyped political thriller starring Mohanlal is ready to release. The film will be released on March 28. The movie marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Now reports are coming that actress Mamta Mohandas is also a part of the film. It is said that Mamta Mohandas is also essaying a crucial role in the movie. Though the makers are yet to confirm the news, it is said that hers is a brief but a very prominent role.

‘Lucifer’ has a star-studded cast lead by Mohanlal. Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Manju Warrier essay other prominent roles. ‘Lucifer’ also has an elaborate supporting cast comprising of Bala, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Saniya Iyyappan, Sai Kumar, Nandu, John Vijay, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Adil Ibrahim, Sachin Khedekar, Fazil, Praveena, Shaun Romy and Maala Parvathy. The movie is being produced by Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas.