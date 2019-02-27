Maruti Suzuki launches new version Ignis with Roof Rails : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been launched in India today and the car for the first time comes with roof rails.

Priced in the range of ? 4.79 lakh to ? 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the car has been launched in India just days after we shared the spy photos of the car, and the 2019 model now also comes with improved safety features. The new safety bits include – reverse parking sensors, co-driver seat belt reminder and high-speed alert system as standard features across all the variants, however, the roof rails are offered only with the top-spec Zeta and Alpha trims. The new safety bits are offered in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat mounts, which are already offered as a standard fitment.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will continue to be offered in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, and the latter three also get the option of automated manual transmission a.k.a. Maruti’s AGS (auto gear shift) unit.