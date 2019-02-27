Latest NewsInternational

Muhammadu Buhari re-elected as president of Nigeria

Feb 27, 2019, 08:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term after the election commission on today declared the results of the poll. 76-year-old Buhari defeated his main rival, former Vice-President and country’s opposition leader Atiku Abubakar, with a margin of nearly four million votes.

Hours after Buhari was declared the winner, Abubakar rejected the results and vowed a legal challenge. His People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged electoral malpractice in the polls.

Voting for the presidential elections on February 23 was marked by hours-long delays and deadly violence.

Tags

Related Articles

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s stage catches fire in Prayagraj

Feb 5, 2019, 03:51 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi to attend ‘Top-level’ police conference today

Jan 7, 2018, 07:56 am IST

Demonetisation was a monumental failure,says Manmohan Singh

Nov 21, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Top 5 Most Viewed Indian Songs On YouTube : Watch Here

Sep 25, 2018, 08:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close