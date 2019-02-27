Muhammadu Buhari re-elected as president of Nigeria

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term after the election commission on today declared the results of the poll. 76-year-old Buhari defeated his main rival, former Vice-President and country’s opposition leader Atiku Abubakar, with a margin of nearly four million votes.

Hours after Buhari was declared the winner, Abubakar rejected the results and vowed a legal challenge. His People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged electoral malpractice in the polls.

Voting for the presidential elections on February 23 was marked by hours-long delays and deadly violence.