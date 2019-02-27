Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, heavy firing on both sides

India carried out another surgical strike across the Line of Control in early morning hours on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, there were reports of a ceasefire violation in the Uri sector of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violation in the Gwalata sector of Uri in Baramulla district. Heavy firing on both sides.

The power supply of certain areas in 15 Corps Cantonment was switched off as a precautionary measure, officials said. Some areas of the cantonment are located on Zaberwan hills and electric supply to this area was stopped in anticipation of a Pakistani retaliation to the pre-dawn strike by IAF jets on the biggest terrorist camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan.

Encounter underway in the Memander village of Shopian in South Kashmir. As many as three terrorists trapped in a house. Firing on in a joint operation of the state police, Army and CRPF.