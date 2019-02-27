Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA conducts searches in Kashmir

National Investigation Agency, conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in South Kashmir in connection with the Pulwama terror attack case and in a case relating to terror funding of separatists.

These searches were conducted at places, including the houses of two JeM terrorists, Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat, who are the key accused in the terror attack.

The agency has recovered incriminating material, including diaries containing coded writings. In the terror funding case, the searches were carried out in the houses of three separatist leaders of South Kashmir.

Documents related to terror funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized. During searches, NIA teams also recovered a lot of incriminating documents, including property details, documents relating to financial and monetary transactions, electronic devices, mobile phones and SIM cards.