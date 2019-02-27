Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA conducts searches in Kashmir

Feb 27, 2019, 11:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

National Investigation Agency, conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in South Kashmir in connection with the Pulwama terror attack case and in a case relating to terror funding of separatists.

These searches were conducted at places, including the houses of two JeM terrorists, Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat, who are the key accused in the terror attack.

The agency has recovered incriminating material, including diaries containing coded writings. In the terror funding case, the searches were carried out in the houses of three separatist leaders of South Kashmir.

Documents related to terror funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized. During searches, NIA teams also recovered a lot of incriminating documents, including property details, documents relating to financial and monetary transactions, electronic devices, mobile phones and SIM cards.

Tags

Related Articles

Surveillance Order: Rahul Gandhi calls PM ‘Insecure Dictator’

Dec 21, 2018, 06:31 pm IST

The State government declared nine districts as drought hit

Mar 27, 2018, 01:45 pm IST

Again Messaging App WhatsApp Went Offline Around The World

Jun 14, 2018, 05:31 pm IST

India to launch its 100th satellite on 12 January

Jan 10, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close