“Sleep tight because PAF is awake”: Pakistan’s Tweet on the Day of Indian Airstrike Gets Trolled

The Indian Air Force carried out air strikes around 3:30 am yesterday morning as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan, completely destroying them. But hours before the Indian attack, Pakistan Airforce had put a tweet which is getting trolled heavily now.

“Sleep tight because PAF is awake.” says the tweet, but then hours later India got them completely napping and dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the tweet by saying that is one of those tweets that the sender wishes had never been put out.