Spotify Launched in India. Here are the Price Details

Spotify is now finally available for Indian users. The official application is available for download on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. It’s also available on desktop for Windows and MacOS.

Spotify’s India pricing is Rs. 119 per month and if you purchase an annual plan, the price is Rs. 1,189 per year (around Rs. 99 per month). Spotify’s India price is very slightly cheaper (Re. 1 cheaper per month, and Rs. 11 cheaper per year) than that of Apple Music. However, it’s important to note that right now Spotify hasn’t officially launched in India and it’s not possible for new users to sign up for the service from India. You can use a VPN to sign up for Spotify via another region and once you have created an account, you can easily see the India pricing and sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Spotify first announced plans to expand into the Indian market back in March of 2018, but has faced repeated delays due to the unique nature of India’s music rights marketplace. Scores of local Indian labels and publishers make it challenging to pull all the rights together, there are multiple regional languages to contend with, and only a small percentage of Indians have a credit card.