Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids on separatists in Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at seven locations in Srinagar in connection with Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

The searches were conducted at premises belonging to top separatist leaders, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, son of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Naseem Geelani and others.

According to an official release, during the searches, NIA recovered incriminating documents, including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details.

Electronic devices, including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs were also seized. Significantly, letterheads of different terrorist organisations, as well as documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan Educational Institutions, were found.

A high tech Internet communication set up was also recovered from the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The NIA teams were accompanied by CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.