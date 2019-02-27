This is What Gautam Gambhir Said About Indian Airforce’s Strike at Pak Terror Camps

The Indian Air Force carried out air strikes around 3:30 am yesterday morning as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan, destroying them. Responses are coming in from all corners about the bravery of Indian soldiers and the will of the government. Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir was happy about Indian retaliation and here is what he said:

“We decided the time, we decided the place and we have decided the fate”: said the former Indian opener.