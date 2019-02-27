Latest NewsIndia

This is What Suresh Raina Said About India Airstrike at Pakistan’s Terrorist Camps

Feb 27, 2019, 08:23 am IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Air Force carried out air strikes around 3:30 am this morning as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan, completely destroying them. Responses are coming in from all corners about the bravery of Indian soldiers and the will of the government. Cricketer Suresh Raina was happy about Indian retaliation and here is what he said:

“My salute to #IAF for showing great courage in the face of adversity. A fitting reply to cowardice! #JaiHind”

