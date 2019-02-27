This Phone has a Whopping 18000 MaH Battery. Check this Out

Energizer has shown off its new Android device, the Power Max P18K Pop, at MWC 2019. It’s an interesting handset, coming with a triple rear camera, Helio P70 chipset, and 6GB of RAM. But the most important feature of the phone is that it has an 18000 mah battery.

This dark blue unit measures in at 18mm of thickness, according to Avenir’s spec sheet, but stacking it side by side with a more conventional smartphone, I’d say a more accurate articulation of its thickness would be about 3.5 iPhones.

Although the 18,000mAh battery supports fast charging, it would take you eight hours to charge it to full. Despite the rough edges, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will be the phone with the biggest battery in the world when it launches in the summer.

The Power Max P18K Pop’s battery is said to be good for 200 hours of video playback, or 50 days of standby time. Energizer also says the handset comes with fast charging, which is great, although it will still take eight to nine hours to fully charge.