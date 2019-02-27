US firmly asks Pakistan to take meaningful action against terrorist groups

United States today firmly asked Pakistan to take meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil and underscored the importance of avoiding escalation at any cost after India targeted terrorist camp in Pakistan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephonic conversation with the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for avoiding military action. In a separate call with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Pompeo emphasised the close security partnership between the US and India and shared a goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.

Last week, US National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that America supports India’s right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe heaven forJaish-e-Mohammed and other terror groups.