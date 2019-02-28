Latest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Disgusting tweets on IAF pilot: Swara Bhaskar slams Pakistani actress Veena Malik

Feb 28, 2019, 04:40 pm IST
The popular Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who is vocal about her opinions slammed Pakistani actress Veena Malik who tweeted an insensitive post about the capture of Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Veena Malik earlier shared a picture of IAF pilot Abhinandan and wrote, “Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho…Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki.”

For this insensitive tweet by the Pakistani actress, Swara replied that “Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick.”

