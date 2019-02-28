KeralaLatest News

Fans verbally attack Congress leader for criticizing Mammootty

Feb 28, 2019, 03:29 pm IST
Malappuram district Congress general secretary K.P.Noushad Ali has registered a complaint against Mammootty fans.

A group of persons who claim to be fans of Malayalam actor Mammootty has verbally attacked him and are using abusive comments and derogatory words against his family he has said in his complaint.

A Facebook of him in which he criticised the actor for his silence in Periya twin murder case has ignited the wrath of Mammootty fans.

#?????????????? ?????? ???????????? ????????? 5 ????? ?????? ???? ??.?????????? ???????????? ???????…

Gepostet von K P Noushad Ali am Montag, 25. Februar 2019

