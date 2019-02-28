Fans verbally attack Congress leader for criticizing Mammootty

Malappuram district Congress general secretary K.P.Noushad Ali has registered a complaint against Mammootty fans.

A group of persons who claim to be fans of Malayalam actor Mammootty has verbally attacked him and are using abusive comments and derogatory words against his family he has said in his complaint.

A Facebook of him in which he criticised the actor for his silence in Periya twin murder case has ignited the wrath of Mammootty fans.

Read his full Facebook post: