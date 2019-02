On today the old prices touched near a two-week low. As of 0727 GMT, spot gold was 0.2%t higher at $1,322.16 per ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,322.

The safe-haven metal hit the lowest since February 15 at $1,316.43 in the previous session. Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $15.78 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.4 per cent at $868 per ounce but was trading below its more than three-month high of $871.94 hit in the previous session.